Storms, Cooler Temperatures Continue

There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but we’ve got to get through the darkest parts of it before we see the dawn. While it won’t be a wash over the next 48 hours, virtually every community in the WCCB Charlotte viewing area should see some rain through the first half of the weekend. Most areas can expect anywhere between .5-1.5″ of rain through Saturday evening, as a slow-moving rainmaking system to our north slowly sags southward. The forecast is trending drier for Sunday and Monday, however, as rain chances creep back into the “isolated” range with mostly sunny skies. The rain returns for an encore by midweek next week, though, and temperatures should remain below 90º for the foreseeable future.

Tonight: Scattered storms well into the overnight. Low: 74°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Scattered storms, heavy at times. High: 87°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Saturday Night: Widespread storms dissipating overnight. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray storm or two is possible. High: 87°. Wind: N 5-10.