NEWTON, N.C. — Catawba County declares a state of emergency Saturday, August 15th due to excessive rainfall in the County, according to a news release.

County officials say the rain has resulted in severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions, and the potential for widespread power outages for residents.

Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower announced the state of emergency at 7:51 a.m.