UNION, S.C. — South Carolina troopers investigate a fatal single-vehicle collision on private property off Sonoco Road leaving one man dead, according to a news release.

The Union County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old say Stanley “Tre” Clowney III.

Police say Clowney was driving a Honda CFR 250 dirt bike off-road, without a helmet, when he hit a guide wire throwing him from the bike.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.