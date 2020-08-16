CMPD: Detectives Charge A Father For The Fatal Accidental Shooting Of A Two-Year-Old

The Latest:

CMPD detectives charged Antonio Cureton, 24, for the wrongful death of his two-year-old son Amor Cureton, according to a news release.

Detectives say the two-year-old shot himself after getting access to his father’s unsecured firearm.

Detectives arrested Cureton and charged him with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

A second firearm was found in the possession of Antonio Cureton, in addition to the first firearm found by CMPD’s Canine Unit, according to a news release.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police ask anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Original Story (August 16, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives investigate a homicide where they say a two-year-old boy was fatally shot shortly after 10 p.m. near Reagan Drive at a northeast Charlotte motel.

Medics took the child from the Economy Inn to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

“This is a tragedy for Charlotte,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler said. “This is the second time in four days that a small child has been the victim of, at minimum, carelessness with a firearm.”

A CMPD Canine Unit found the firearm at the scene of the crime, according to a news release.

Homicide detectives say they are speaking with the family that was there during the shooting, and are not looking for additional suspects.

The investigation is active, and police ask anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or to speak directly with the Homicide Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS.