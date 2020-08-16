Union County Sheriff’s Office Say A Deputy Was Killed In An Off Duty Motorcycle Accident

MONROE, N.C. — Sheriff Eddie Cathey says Deputy Sheriff Christopher Scott Horne, 50, was killed in a motorcycle accident when he was off duty on Saturday, August 15th.
Deputies say Horne died just before 6 p.m. after he collided with another vehicle on Griffith Road in Monroe.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident, according to a news release.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office released this statement, “Deputy Sheriff Horne was a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office SAFE (Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement) Unit. He served with the agency for over 7 years but also previously served with the Monroe Police Department, Waxhaw PD as well as Stallings PD. He will be greatly missed.”