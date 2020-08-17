Two Men Killed In Lincolnton House Fire After One Allegedly Assaulted Father With Machete

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two men were killed in a Lincolnton house fire Sunday after an alleged assault with a machete took place at another home involving one of the victims’ father.

Officers were called to the home on East Catawba Street around 12:30 p.m. after a father reported that his son assaulted him and threatened to kill him. Upon arrival, Lincolnton Police Officers were informed by 54-year-old Andrew Doremus that his son, 24-year-old Michael Doremus assaulted him with a wooden object and held a machete to his throat threatening to kill him.

Officers then attempted to locate Michael at a nearby home where they found the front door of the residence open and the inside of the residence engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters were able to extinguished the fire and locate Michael inside, along with 20-year-old Brandon Lee Thomas, police say. Michael Doremus was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials, Thomas was Air Lifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem and later passed away as a result of injuries from the fire.

Lincolnton Police Department, Lincolnton Fire Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this case is urged to contact the Lincolnton Police Department 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.