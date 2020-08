1/10

A woman named Meg, whose whole life is centered on her favorite online game, Kingdom Scrolls, which she plays with her friends, Nicky and Usman, invites a new colleague into her online world, but things don’t turn out as planned on the season premiere of Dead Pixels, Tuesday at 8PM on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW.