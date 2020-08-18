CMPD: 19-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Northwest Charlotte Homicide Case

The Latest (8/18/20):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives have charged a 19-year-old man for the murder of a 22-year-old who died in a fatal northwest Charlotte shooting in July.

After an investigation, Ziaire Mayo was identified as a suspect in the Keontez Stephens homicide case and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest, officers say.

Mayo has since turned himself into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he has been served with the warrant.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Original Story (7/29/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the victim in the fatal northwest Charlotte shooting that took place Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a neighborhood on Westwinds Court, off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, after an Assault with Deadly Weapon call for service. When officers arrived they located a victim, identified as 22-year-old Keontez Stephens, in the street with a gunshot wound, police say.

According to MEDIC, Stephens was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.