CMPD: 18-Year-Old Man Dies After Crashing His Car Into A Tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say 18-year-old Jabe Wilhoit died in the hospital from injuries he received after crashing his 2000 Toyota 4Runner into a tree on December 6th.

Police say they responded to the accident around 2:30 a.m. on Brief Road to find Wilhoit unresponsive and his Toyota off the roadway.

Detectives say medics took Wilhoit to Atrium Health-CMC Main where he was pronounced dead two days later on December 8th.

Investigators say Wilhoit was driving east on Brief Road when he lost control of his car and crossed the center lane divider. Wilhoit then ran off the road to the left striking a tree and came to a stop, according to detectives.

Police say a passerby saw the crashed Toyota and called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

Detectives say Wilhoit was speeding, and they are waiting on a toxicology test to determine if he was impaired at the time of the accident.

Police say the investigation remains active, and for anyone with more information to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.