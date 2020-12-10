LaMelo Ball On His Dad Finding Out About Diamond Grill: “I’m A Grown Man…I…Do What I Want”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Not all snitches get stitches. WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge got a chance to redeem himself and catch up with the Hornet’s LaMelo Ball Thursday after Zach tattled on LaMelo to his dad, LaVar Ball, about his son’s new custom diamond grill.

Aldridge says, “People are calling me a snitch. I’m wondering if you think that I fall in that category now?”

Ball replied, “I mean, nah, the whole internet seen it so I don’t see how you would be a snitch. And at the end of the day, I’m a grown man, man, I’ma get what I want and do what I want.”

“Was that your first big purchase uh with the NBA contract?”

“Nah, I don’t spend my NBA money. I’m smarter than that.”

Our question of the night: are you a spender or a saver?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge

WCCB News Edge Contributor Ashley Anderson