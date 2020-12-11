CMPD: Detectives Investigate A Fatal Collision In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic Jonathan Davis, 29, died after losing control of his car and colliding with a CMS bus on December 11th.

Investigators say officers responded to the crash around 8:20 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road in northwest Charlotte to find Davis dead at the scene.

Detectives say Davis was driving north on Beatties Ford Road when he ran off the road to the right, and traveled through the grass shoulder until he overcorrected and lost control of his Honda.

Davis then slid back onto the road, crossing a double yellow lane divider, into the opposing lane of traffic, when a CMS bus traveling south hit the passenger side of the Honda, according to a news release.

Detectives say Davis was run off the road down into an embankment before his Honda came to a stop, and the bus veered to the right, off the side of the roadway, sideswiping a utility pole before also stopping.

Police say the bus driver was taken to Atrium Health-CMC Main to be treated for minor injuries, and there were no passengers in the bus at the time of the collision.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and asks anyone with more information to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.