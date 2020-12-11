CPI Security Partners With CMPD For Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – On Monday, December 14, CPI Security will present gifts to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the CMPD Police Explorers for their annual toy drive to provide Christmas for less fortunate families in the Charlotte region.

“It’s the season of giving, and CPI Security is working hard to make a difference in our community,” said Ken Gill, Founder and CEO of CPI Security. “We have proudly partnered with the CMPD Explorers Christmas project for 25 years, delivering holiday cheer to thousands of deserving children. This has been a tough year for a lot of us, and our amazing employees have filled up our warehouse with gifts to give back to children and families in need.”

For more information about CPI Security please visit www.cpisecurity.com.