Panthers Coach: McCaffrey Not Expected To Play vs. Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Christian McCaffrey seems likely to spend another week watching from the sideline. The 2019 All-Pro running back did not practice on Thursday and coach Matt Rhule said “at this point I do not expect him to play” on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Both teams are 4-8. McCaffrey missed six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain. He has missed the past three games with a shoulder sprain, but was expected to return this week. However, Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh while working out last week and hasn’t been right since.

