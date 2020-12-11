The Snark: Derek Relates to Real Housewife, Total Bellas Skinny Dipping Prank, Fresh Meth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, there’s some drama at the luncheon table but one of the women only cares about what’s on her plate. Derek has never related to a housewife more!

Now something Wilson can relate too… late night skinny dipping caught on camera! On Total Bellas, Brie and Artem pull a prank of Nikki over her nighttime skinny dipping.

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ is coming to prime-time in January…but maybe there will actually be celebrities! Unlike that other show… I believe it’s called ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Two men respond to an ad on a dating website titled ‘Fresh Meth Tonight’ (try saying “Fresh Meth” ten times over) but isn’t that the name of a show of Fox News?

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.