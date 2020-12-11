Warm Weekend, but Unsettled Early Next Week

Another warm one on tap today as temps reach the mid-60s across the foothills and Piedmont. A series of disturbances will bring a slight chance for a few sprinkles overnight Saturday, however the best widespread rain chances will return late Sunday into Monday. Temps will remain warm through Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will fill in and rain chances will rise Sunday evening. Widespread showers for Monday morning. Temps will be much cooler next week, but still, within a few degrees of seasonable highs (in the low 50s) Another shot at rain returns mid-week.

Today: Sunny. High: 65 Wind: SE 5 mph

Tonight: Some Clouds. Low: 45 Wind: Light

Sat: AM Sun/PM Clouds. High: 66 Wind: SW 8-10 mph

Sun: PM Rain. High: 67 Wind: SW 3-6 mph