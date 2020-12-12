Growing Memorial for Mount Holly Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – A community in mourning is coming together to remember a Mount Holly police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Tyler Herndon would have turned 26-years-old on Sunday. He died while responding to a break-in early Friday morning.

On Saturday, there was a growing memorial on top of his patrol car, as dozens of people came by the Mount Holly Police Department to pay their respects.

REMEMBERING OFFICER HERNDON: A community in mourning is coming together to remember a Mount Holly Police Officer killed in the line of duty. The latest at 6pm. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/ztB2cgFzhl — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) December 12, 2020

“I’m feeling really sad today. I just wanted to wish the family the best and let them know that I’m praying for them and that we appreciated Officer Herndon, and they’ll always being in their prayers,” says Mount Holly resident Carol Coke.

Herndon died after exchanging gunfire with a break-in suspect at the Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 on Friday morning.

24-year-old Joshua Funk is charged with 1st Degree Murder. He’s being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.

“To actually happen here, it hits home a lot different,” says Mount Holly resident Brian Greene.

Greene says he’s thinking about the brotherhood of officers in mourning.

“When you’re in these kind of services, you’re a close knit group, because you’re usually with them more than you are your family,” Greene says.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Sunday night at the Mount Holly Municipal Complex.

It starts at 5:30.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance when possible.