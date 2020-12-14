Edge: How Are You Feeling Now That A Vaccine Has Been Administered?

The first of the covid-19 vaccine was administered today in the Carolinas. Doctors are encouraged and say they have been preparing for it since the pandemic began. We want to hear from you, how are you feeling now that a vaccine has officially been administered.

This episode features WCCB News Edge Contributor Ashley Anderson (@AshleyWCCB) , WCCB News at Ten Anchor and Reporter Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) and WCCB Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright (@WxKaitlin).