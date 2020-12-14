Edge On The Clock: Amazon Unveils Self-Driving Taxi

Amazon has unveiled it’s self-driving taxi cab, Zoox, it reaches speeds up to 75 mph and is currently being tested on private roads.

The Recording Academy has changed it’s website to include Blue Ivy Carter on the nomination for Best Music Video, alongside her mother Beyonce. This makes 8-year-old Blue Ivy the youngest nominee at this years Grammy Awards.

Dolly Parton’s 8-year-old co-star Talia Hill revealed that Parton saved her life while on set of their Netflix movie. She says she was walking across the street when a car was coming, and Dolly pulled her back and said, “Well I am an angel, you know.”

This episode features WCCB News Edge Contributor Ashley Anderson (@AshleyWCCB) , WCCB News at Ten Anchor and Reporter Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) and WCCB Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright (@WxKaitlin)