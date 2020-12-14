The Snark: Enjoying a Few Fiancé Laughs, Nick Beats Out Samuel, Happy Santas, and Try Before You Buy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

90 Day Fiancé was new this week and we have a hard time to keep from laughing at Tarik’s rapping, Rebecca’s choice of a 4th husband, and Jovi’s domestic inabilities.

Congrats to Nicholas Cage on his fun new gig…beating out Samuel L. Jackson …who may have a few choice words.

A couple of Brazilian Santas were caught passing out presents with a kick.

And ‘try before you buy’ took on a new meaning for a Russian man answering the call of nature.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook