Woman Killed, Man Injured In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police are investigating after a woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say an officer was patrolling the area of Pleasant Hill and St. Paul streets just before 2am when he heard yelling coming from a home on Witherspoon Street, according to a news release.

Police say the officer found a man and woman both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside of the home. Both victims were flown to a nearby medical facility for treatment but the woman died from her injuries, according to a news release.

Her name hasn’t been released at this time. The man is still be treated for serious injuries. Police say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.