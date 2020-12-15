Family Kicked Off Flight Because Their 2-Year-Old Wouldn’t Wear Mask

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A family of three is speaking out. They say they were forced to de-board a plane recently because their two-year-old daughter would not wear a mask. Eliz and Erhard Orban were traveling from Colorado to New Jersey this weekend. They say the plane had just left the gate when the captain came over the speaker saying there was a customer issue that needed to be resolved.

The family says they were then approached by a flight attendant asking them to de-board the plane. When the couple asked why, they were told those were the guidelines.

The father says, “My goal was not to cause a scene. The harder I tried to put the mask on Adeline, the more she was screaming.” And the mother says, “Watching it is really hard as a mother, um, and also knowing that we put her through that.”

In a statement, United Airlines says in part, “The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask.”

They also say the family’s bags were returned, their money refunded and are welcome to fly with United again in the future.

