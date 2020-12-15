Gold Coin Dropped In Salvation Army Red Kettle In Shelby, North Carolina

SHELBY, N.C. (News Release) – A 50-peso gold coin was dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle at the Hobby Lobby in Shelby, North Carolina. The 37.5-gram coin was wrapped in a note which read, “Amid the difficulties of the pandemic, isolation, and uncertainty, thank you for making a difference in the lives of others by sharing the love of Jesus Christ. May others be inspired to give generously to share this message, and help those in need.”

“COVID-19 has created challenges for many people in our community and our most vulnerable neighbors are feeling the biggest impacts of the pandemic,” said Sergeant Les Ashby of The Salvation Army of Cleveland and Rutherford counties. “This gift will go a long way to help them. Thank you to the donor of this coin. We are overwhelmed and grateful for your generosity and for the generosity of the community.”

Donations made at a Salvation Army Red Kettle stay in the community where the gift is made and provide services through programs that meet the basic needs of residents.

The Red Kettle campaign ends December 24.

