The Humane Society of Charlotte Welcomed 18 Animals From Transylvania County Confiscation Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The Humane Society of Charlotte responded to a call from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) via Transylvania County Animal Services on Wednesday, December 9. The organization transported 17 dogs and one cat from a large confiscation case to the Toomey Avenue animal shelter.

The Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC) Intake team arrived in Transylvania County, located 2.5 hours outside of Charlotte, last Wednesday to bring the animals back to Charlotte where they would undergo medical examinations and treatment, receive baths, and be placed in foster care.

Officers originally arrived on the scene in response to a reported disturbance to find the owner of the animals deceased. Officers then discovered 17 dogs and 1 cat in horrific conditions. The late owner’s next-of-kin consented to surrender the animals and requested they all be placed at the Humane Society of Charlotte for care. The Transylvania County Animal Services team helped remove the animals from the home and cared for them until HSC could arrive.

All 18 animals’ medical, physical, and behavioral needs will be addressed by the Humane Society of Charlotte veterinary and behavioral teams in the coming days and weeks. Animals from this case will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis.

The typical length of stay for healthy animals at HSC is 10-14 days at an average cost of $55 per day. Animals from hoarding and confiscation cases typically far exceed that average cost, as their medical conditions tend to be severe. Caring for animals, such as the ones rescued from Transylvania County, can create a financial strain on the Humane Society of Charlotte. Consider making a donation to help alleviate the strain of caring for animals that need us the most and allow us to continue our life-saving efforts.

