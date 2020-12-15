The Snark: Bachelorette Bloopers & Crystals, Cleaning Up for HSN, a Housewife’s Fake Fendi, Light Labels, and Trying to Beat Bama

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On last night’s The Bachelorette a fake crystal master tries a little ‘crystal blue persuasion’ before we go into The Bachelorette blooper vault and check out some of past bachelorette Claire’s finer moments.

It’s an HSN appearance for our boy Craig on Southern Charm but it looks like the virtual sales pitch might require a little more work than he expected.

It was part 1 of the reunion for The Real Housewives of the Potomac and Karen’s fake designer clothes are a big topic…as is Derek’s fake designer sweatshirt.

Another study that we don’t really care about… what is on your food packaging label makes a difference…at least to some people.

Congrats to Joe Biden on his victory…but don’t know if you could pull out a win over Alabama….

