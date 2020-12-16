Charlotte Events: 7th Street Public Market, Lights on The Square & Light the Knights

CHARLOTTE, NC — From last minute Christmas shopping to holiday lights displays, Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners has more on some fun events happening in town.

Lights on the Square programmed with Manheim Steamroller

Every Day 3:00pm – 10:00pm (top of the hour – 45 minute show)

Uptown is ready for the holiday season with new snowflake lights illuminating your way down Tryon. Make a stop to sip some cocoa at Polk Park and enjoy the music light show every day from 3pm-10pm. Music starts at the top of the hour for an approximately 45 minute show.

7th Street Public Market:

Holiday Gift Guide now through Christmas

Holidaze – December 22 & 23

Check out the 7th Street Public Market’s Holiday Gift Guide and knock out your holiday your shopping on your lunch break!

The Market is also hosting Holidaze on December 22, and 23! Celebrate the holiday season with a festive shopping event supporting local businesses. The first 25 shoppers (21+ with receipt) will receive a free mini bottle of bubbly. Validated parking for up to 90 minutes!

Light the Knights & Charlotte’s Christmas Village at Truist Field

Timed tickets – Christmas Village Tickets (ticketreturn.com)

Special music and appearances by Homer

Hours

Charlotte Christmas Village 5pm to 9pm

Light the Knights 5pm to 9pm

Tens of thousands of lights, trees, snow, and displays as you stroll through the ballpark culminating at the Charlotte Christmas Village. Based on the centuries-old traditions of a holiday market, the Village at Truist Field brings shopping from around the world, traditional flavors of Christmas, unique handmade gifts, and live entertainment. Charlotte Christmas Village will also feature a European menu including bratwursts, schnitzel, and strudel, along with the popular gluhwein, hot cider, beers, and of course, hot chocolate.

Reminder – No CLTNYE – Modified Stay At Home order prohibits us from the 10p-Midnight concert, countdown to midnight and fireworks – none of that. But you can still pick up to go dinners and snacks and watch TV with family and your COVID bubble.

And to make it easier for you to explore Uptown, we’ve partnered with a few companies to get reduced or free parking throughout Uptown from Friday at 5pm – Sunday at 9pm: