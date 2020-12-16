The Snark: It Finally Happened….Derek’s Snark Report Sends Rising into a Tailspin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It was hometown date night on The Bachelorette and it proved to be a hot time in the old town when everything was moved to the La Quinta in Palm Springs thanks to Covid restrictions.

Speaking of Covid, Kandi with The Real Housewives of Atlanta talks with her mom about wearing her mask, but it seems mom is already ahead of Kandi when it comes to the ‘covert-19.’

On Below Deck deckhand Shane got the boot…sorry dude, there is no participation trophy for taking up space.

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been nominated to be transportation secretary.

Derek has come really close, but it finally happened….The Snark Report shut down the show… thanks to his weird and just plain gross news of a 73 year old Russian who tried to relieve his hemorrhoids with his toothbrush.

