The Snark: Chantel Secrets & Wedding Fashion, Plathville First Love Problems, No Lizzie Reboot, Worst Christmas Gift, and Restroom Hand Driers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

In the season finale of The Family Chantel the family gets ready for Royal’s wedding when Pedro’s secret comes out while the ladies take wedding guest fashion over the top.

On Welcome to Plathville Moriah and her first boyfriend Matt had split, but things just might be changing…if they can figure out their right from their left.

Bad news for Lizzie McGuire fans, but no big deal for DJ.

And just what is the gift nobody wants this Christmas?

In the hygiene department we find out what Derek thinks the real reason people love those high velocity restroom hand dryers.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook