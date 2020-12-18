The Snark: Housewives’ Hypocrisy & Sex, a Bank Robbers Tell, and a Long, Long, Long, Long Walk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

We kick off The Snark checking on on the housewives first off it’s the The Real Housewives of Orange County where we find both covid hypocrisy and geographically challenged women.

Then we head to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City where, thanks to Pastor Mary, we learn a new meaning for what a family is… then it’s a brush with rich and famous men for Heather at the Sundance Film Festival.

Security film footage from a bank robbery gives away the thief thanks to his ‘popeye hands.’

Some people take a short walk to clear their head after a fight with their spouse, but one man takes a week long walk…man, that must have been some fight!

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook