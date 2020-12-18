What You Should Know When Selling Your Home During A Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Buying and selling a home can be stressful in itself. Add a pandemic on top of that and you would think that it would be even harder but that is not entirely the case, especially in the Charlotte area.

Donald Gaddy of Gaddy International Real Estate Advisors joins Rising to discuss what you should know when selling your home and how the role of a real estate agent is changing during the pandemic.

For more information on Gaddy Internation Real Estate Advisors, please visit www.gaddyinternational.com.

If you have any questions or would like specifics on your area, please email Donald Gaddy at donald@gaddyinternational.com.