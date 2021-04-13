Preview & Registration Now Open for Charlotte Wine + Food e-Auction

1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14



6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14



11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14





























CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Preview and Registration is now open for Charlotte Wine + Food Week e-Auction!

Don’t miss your chance to support Charlotte-area children’s charities by participating in our online e-auction

that is fully open to the public! Proceeds from Charlotte Wine + Food events benefit four (4) strategically selected charity partners that support children and their families in the Charlotte Community: GenOne, Mitchell’s Fund, The Learning Collaborative, and The Relatives.

PREVIEW the rare wine lots, food and beverage experiences, trips, and more NOW!

Bidding opens on Wednesday, April 14 at 5:00 pm.

Bidding closes on a rolling basis

Sunday, April 18 between 4:00-5:00 pm.

Must register a credit card and cell phone number to receive texts to bid.

Preview & Register to bid here.

Click here to purchase raffle tickets.

No purchase or event participation is required to register to bid. Open to the public within the continental U.S. Some state-specific shipping restrictions apply (see below). A credit card and mobile phone number are required at the time of registration. Text messages will be sent to registered bidders as the bidding begins and ends. Standard data rates may apply to participate.