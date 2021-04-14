CMPD: 15-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Fatal West Charlotte Double Shooting

The Latest:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives have charged a 15-year-old for the murder of Shamareon McKinney after a fatal shooting in west Charlotte on Saturday, April 10th.

Detectives say the juvenile is being held in custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Original Story (4/14/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a west Charlotte homicide after one person was shot to death Saturday afternoon.

Police and Medic responded to Tuckaseegee Road after reports of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic transported both victims to Atrium Main, where one of the victims, identified as 15-year-old Shamareon McKinney, was pronounced dead by hospital staff. The second victim sustained non-life threatening injuries due to the shooting.

Homicide Investigation in the Metro Divsion https://t.co/SYCPCpFdNk — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 10, 2021

This is a developing story. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.