Police Chase Ends In Union County After Suspect Vehicle Crashes Into Pond

CHARLOTTE , N.C.. — Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office say three suspects are in custody after a police chased ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a farm pond on Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say the chase began in south Charlotte around 4 p.m. on April 14th, after officers noticed a vehicle was displaying a stolen tag and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Officers say instead of following the vehicle in cars, CMPD’s Aviation Unit continued to track the suspect vehicle’s location from above.

CMPD says they continued to assist other agencies after the vehicle entered Union County, but had no involvement past that.

In Union County, deputies say the chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed off Potter Road on private property into a farm pond.

