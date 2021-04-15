9PM: Legacies “All’s Well That Ends Well”

1/4

After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope and the Super Squad learn some terrifying news about one of their own at 9 p.m. Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About LEGACIES:

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

