Transgender Woman Found Fatally Shot At University City Hotel

1/2

2/2



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a transgender woman was found shot to death at a hotel in University City early Thursday.

Police say they responded to Sleep Inn on North Tryon Street around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a disturbance call for service. When officers arrived, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead on scene by medic.

#CMPD has been on the scene of two separate homicide investigations after two people were killed in shootings in Charlotte. The first on Wilkinson Blvd, the second at the Sleep Inn on N. Tryon Street. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/6TMffaIoKY — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) April 15, 2021

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.