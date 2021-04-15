Transgender Woman Found Fatally Shot At University City Hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a transgender woman was found shot to death at a hotel in University City early Thursday.
Police say they responded to Sleep Inn on North Tryon Street around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a disturbance call for service. When officers arrived, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead on scene by medic.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.