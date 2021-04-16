Cool Start to the Weekend

AM Headlines

Chilly Start – temps in the 40s

A mild and dry day

Isolated to scattered showers Saturday

Warmer end to the weekend Discussion

Friday

Waking up to temps 10-20 degrees cooler than where we were at 24 hours ago. Highs will slowly climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. A light breeze will keep it feeling cool, but peaks of sunshine will be nice for any outdoor activities.

Weekend Sprinkles

Saturday brings the chance for more sprinkles across the area from another disturbance near the coast. Cloudy skies will keep temps cool with highs struggling to get into the mid-60s. Dry and warmer for Sunday with highs climbing back into the low 70s.

Warming up Next Week

Temps will continue to warm next week with seasonable highs in the low to mid-70s expected. Rain chances will be minimal at best.