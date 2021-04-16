Lenny Boy Brewing Picking Up The Pieces After Burglary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular South End brewery is picking up the pieces after a brazen burglary. The thief couldn’t find any cash so he stole beer.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Surveillance video shows someone hopping the fence of Lenny Boy Brewing around 3 a.m. Thursday.

You see the perp grabbing a rock and chucking it into their front door shattering the glass.

Moments later they go inside and find no money in the cash register, leaving Lenny Boy Brewing with four bottles of sour beer.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lenny Boy Brewing on social media. They will resume standard business hours and still have their live music and comedy show events this weekend.