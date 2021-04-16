Rock Hill Police Apprehend 3 Suspects For Shooting Into A Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three suspects were apprehended on Friday after a Rock Hill police officer witnessed suspects in a silver Impala shoot into a home on Lancaster Avenue.

The officer says they were able to get behind the suspect vehicle around 4:18 p.m., and call for other officers to respond to where the vehicle was headed.

Police say once officers responded, the suspect vehicle took off initiating a chase.

Officers say they pursued the vehicle on Charlotte Avenue until the driver ran the traffic light at Eden Terrace and hit another vehicle causing the car to stop.

Officers say they apprehended two suspects from the vehicle and a third suspect, who fled on foot.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, and the two occupants of the car struck by the suspects’ vehicle were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.