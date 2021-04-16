Roger Self Testifies In His Sentencing Hearing

UPDATE – A Gaston county businessman, Roger Self, was sentenced to at least 38 years in prison for driving his SUV into the Surf & Turf Lodge in Bessemer City killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.

On Friday, it was a heartbreaking and emotional conclusion to the four day sentencing hearing. Family members read victim impact statements to the court.

“To me he knew what he was going to do that day. He knew it. he knew it to me,” said Tommy George, the father of Amanda Self who was killed in the crash.

“I’ll never forget her laying there. And I still have this nightmare to the day,” continued George, “they had her laying there, her eyes taped closed.”

George broke down when talking about having to tell Amanda’s children that their mother wasn’t coming home.

“You’ve just got to imagine what it’s like to tell that kid that her mother is dead,” said George.

Self also testified again on Friday. He said he was depressed, sick, and not in the right state of mind the day he drove into the restaurant.

“I did not know why I was so sick. I did not know why I was having the thoughts I was having,” said Self.

Self delivered a statement to his family after being sentenced by a judge to at least 38 years in prison.

“I don’t want you all to feel sorry for me. I want you to pray for me,” said Self.

His other daughter, Taylor Potter, also addressed the court.

“They could make you laugh when you didn’t even want to smile. Both of them loved people with their entire hearts,” said Taylor.

She also apologized for the pain and suffering.

“I’m thankful for the time that I was given with both of them,” said Potter.

