N.C. ABC Commission Suspends Alcohol Permits At Northeast Charlotte Bar & Grille

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has suspended alcohol permits for Press Box Bar and Grille in northeast Charlotte after several shootings and fights interfering with law enforcement efforts.

The bar will no longer be able to sell malt beverages, unfortified wine, and fortified wine, and ABC Commission officials say this suspension comes as a result of several sworn statements submitted by officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say the first shooting listed in the affidavit occurred on March 27th, and this is the first instance leading up to the suspension.

On April 9th around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to another shooting at the bar and say it took seven officers to move patrons in order for medics to get to the wounded man.

Police say several of the patrons were intoxicated and belligerent and began yelling at law enforcement when they refused to move out of the way.

The bar’s security personnel showed no regard for the crime scene nor the safety of CMPD officers, according to documents.

Officers say they were attempting to secure the crime scene, when a fight broke out, and Officer Dotterer was punched in the face by a man in the crowd.

The man shouted “I don’t give a f*&$ who you is,” before he was taken into custody, according to documents. Police say another patron refused to obey law enforcement during this incident and began shouting “I’m bout to set this b#$#@ off I’m gone light this place up,” and another intoxicated patron attempted to interfere with medical personnel by climbing into an ambulance.

Police say large groups of violent patrons and uncooperative employees create a hazardous environment for law enforcement answering calls, and the disregard for safety by continuing sales and service of alcohol, despite ongoing violence, creates a hazardous environment for the public.

CMPD says it is a waste of their resources as multiple officers have to respond to the business to assist with violent acts.

“I personally believe The Press Box Bar & Grill to be one of the worst nighttime bar establishments that leads to crime,” Officer K. Brown wrote in an affidavit. “The parking lot is constantly full of intoxicated subjects in large crowds, which often lead to physical violence either through assaults or gun violence as seen above, or intoxicated subjects operating motor vehicles.

Press Box Bar and Grille has held ABC permits since April 2014, and officials say this is the third summary suspension issued this year by the N.C. ABC Commission.