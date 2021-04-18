Beautiful Spring Weather Persists, Watching for Polar Plunge

Happy Sunday! The gorgeous dry weather we’ve been seeing for much of the month so far will continue into the workweek ahead. While it may not provide much relief for allergy sufferers, expect the sunny 60s and 70s to carry into our Monday. While a few sprinkles may return to the forecast throughout our Tuesday, most of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area should remain dry. If you’ve started planting, however, you’ll want to pay close attention to the forecast by midweek. An Arctic cold front will arrive from the northwest, and while rain chances should be virtually nonexistent, temperatures will plunge to near-freezing levels across the board Thursday morning. We’re not expecting a hard freeze, but we recommend you either cover up or bring your plants inside. Our next best chance for rain arrives by Saturday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Clearing late. Low: 52°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Periods of variable clouds. High: 73°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 48°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few isolated showers. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10.