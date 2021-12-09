Prosecutors Will Not Seek Death Penalty In Murder Case Of Men Charged With Killing Charlotte Restaurant Owner

CHARLOTTE — It’s been two years since a popular Charlotte restaurant owner was robbed and shot to death. Back in 2019, Scott Brooks was opening up Brooks Sandwich House in Noda when he was killed.

On the anniversary of his death, family and friends learned prosecutors in the case will not seek the death penalty. Steven Staples and Terry Connor, Jr., are both charged in the murder.

“The evidence they got against him, it seems like we’ve got a strong case. It’s just gonna be whether they plead guilty, not guilty, whatever, the fact remains you need to pay for what you did,” says David Brooks, the victim’s brother.

Staples and Connor are also charged with the murders of a Charlotte couple in 2020.