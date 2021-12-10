Edge On The Clock: “Coronavirus” Tops Google 2021 Search List

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Google has released its Year in Search lists for 2021. No surprise: coronavirus topped the search list globally and dominated much of the U.S. list. Top trending global searches focused on sports, with World Cup Cricket matches topping the list. The NBA ranked number four and topped the U.S. list. The late rapper DMX and the Korean Netflix show Squid Game also made the global and U.S. lists.

Plus, for the first time, Pantone has mixed up a brand new hue for its Color of the Year. The official Color of 2022 is called Very Peri: a dynamic periwinkle blue with a violet red undertone.

And, there’s a holiday light fight in a South Carolina neighborhood. A man decked out his home and yard near Myrtle Beach with tons of lights and decorations. He says his HOA sent him a letter saying he’s violating the community bylaws, and has to take it all down.

