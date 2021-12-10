NC Governor Vetoes Bill Barring Donations To Run Elections

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Republican legislation that would bar North Carolina election boards and officials in counties from accepting private money to run elections.

The bill responded to the funds distributed nationwide by outside groups to administer the 2020 elections, particularly to address COVID-19-related challenges.

GOP bill sponsors said outside donations to government agencies create the impression of undue influence in elections.

But Cooper said in a statement that nonprofit and nonpartisan grants provided masks, pens and other protective equipment that helped keep voters safe during the pandemic.