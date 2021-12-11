Suspect Arrested in 2014 Homicide

ROCK HILL, SC — Police arrest a suspect in the 2014 murder of a Rock Hill man.

On December 9, 2021, Jayquan Wilmore, 27, was extradited to Rock Hill for the murder of Antonie Heath, 41, in 2014.

On November 24, 2014, Heath was shot at the Deerfield Apartments on McGee Road. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses saw two suspects wearing camouflage jackets and carrying handguns.

On November 19, 2021, warrants for Murder, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Criminal Conspiracy were issued for Wilmore’s arrest.

Wilmore is a resident of Charlotte, NC and was arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police on November 24, 2021.

He was then extradited to Rock Hill, SC on December 9, 2021 and denied bond. There is no word yet as to when his next court date will be.