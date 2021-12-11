Two Arrested In York Co. Accused Of Stealing Mail From More Than 2,000 Victims

1/2

2/2



YORK CO., S.C. – York County Deputies have arrested two people accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail.

34-year-old Jennings Keziah and 28-year-old Tressa Baucom were caught Tuesday throwing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot in Lake Wylie.

Investigators found they had more than 3,600 pieces of mail and 74 packages that didn’t belong to them.

Detectives think they took the mail directly from victim’s mailboxes.

The mail found dates back to November.

Deputies say there could be more than 2,000 victims.