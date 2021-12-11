Wet & Windy Saturday, Cool Sunshine Sunday

The first full week of December is in the books, although it may have felt more like October for many of us. Temperatures are sitting in the 60s and 70s this Saturday afternoon across the Piedmont and Foothills, but big changes are moving in. A wet and windy evening is on tap for the Carolinas, as a cold front pushes in from the west. While a few storms may pack brief torrential rainfall and gusty winds, the overall severe threat remains low. Expect clearing to arrive west-to-east by midnight.

Much cooler air settles in on the backside of the cold front. Plentiful sunshine and near-normal highs in the 40s and 50s will greet us for the second half of the weekend. Expect the dry times to continue through much of the week ahead, as a steady warm-up builds in.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Clearing late. Low: 39°. Wind: NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Sunday: Cool sunshine. High: 56°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 30°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Another beautiful day. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10.