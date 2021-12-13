After Fire’s Containment, NC State Park Reopening To Public

1/2 Fire burns along the western ridge of Pilot Mountain, Monday evening, Nov. 29, 2021, in North Carolina. The fire, which was reported to have started Saturday night, has burned more than 500 acres as of Monday night and is expected to burn 900 as foresters set back fires to protect houses below the mountain. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

2/2 The wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)



PINNACLE, N.C. — Nearly all of a North Carolina state park is reopening after a wildfire burned over 1,000 acres before it was contained earlier this month.

The Yadkin River section of Pilot Mountain State Park reopened Saturday.

Most of the rest of the park will be accessible to visitors starting Monday.

A trail will remain closed until a protective fence is rebuilt.

The fire began Thanksgiving weekend due to an escaped campfire and ultimately covered about half of the park.

The fire was declared fully contained on Dec. 4.

There are still some spots that are smoldering.