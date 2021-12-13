Frosty Start With Warming Through the Week

– The burn ban has been lifted for all of North Carolina effective Monday, December 13th.

– The Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight.

An area of high pressure will bring us a beautiful week ahead with above average temperatures. Overnight lows this evening will bottom out near around 30 degrees under mostly clear skies. High temperatures will top out in the low 60s Tuesday and near 60 on Wednesday. Come Thursday we are ahead of an approaching front, therefore, a southwest wind builds and we warm to the upper 60s and low 70s on Thursday and Friday. The cold front will sweep through this weekend bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 31. Wind: Light SW.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 62. Wind: E/SE 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly clear. Low: 34. Wind: Calm NE.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 68.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin