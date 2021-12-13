LOOK UP! The Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

According to NASA Ambassador Tony Rice, the origin of the Geminid meteor shower is from Asteroid 3200 Phaethon. This is one of the few asteroids to produce a meteor shower.

WHEN: Tonight-Tuesday morning. Some meteors may be visible as early as 11 PM, the best viewing time is from 3 AM – 6 AM.

WHERE: Find a safe location that is away from bright city lights. Look anywhere in the sky.

VIEWING CONDITIONS: Viewing conditions will be ideal this year! While it will be chilly, clear skies will make for prime viewing.

RATE: It is possible to see up to 80 meteors per hour, but for most of us there is too much ambient light. 30-60 meteors per hour is the most realistic.