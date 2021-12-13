Sunny and Dry Start to the Week

AM Headlines:

Sunny and Cool Monday

Dry and warmer this week

Rain chances return this weekend Discussion:

It’s a chilly start to the morning with temps in the 20s and low 30s – a good 20-25 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago. High pressure will remain in control of the region over the next few days, keeping rain chances at bay. Highs will reach the upper 50s this afternoon, but rise throughout the week. Temps will climb into the low to mid-60s beginning Tuesday through Thursday. A cold front will stall north of the region late Thursday into Friday bringing isolated rain chances back to the forecast for areas north. Temps will climb into the low 70s – a solid 15 degrees above average by the end of the week. We’ll add a bit more clouds to the mix, but better rain arrives Saturday into Sunday.